SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 250 days in jail over the fatal stabbing of another man.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 44-year-old Jeremy Lillich pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday and was credited with 250 days already served in custody. He was on parole from a 10-year prison sentence for drugs when the stabbing occurred. His parole has been revoked and he’s been returned to prison.

A grand jury indicted Lillich in November for the June 3 slaying of 21-year-old James Purcell, of Sioux City. Police have said they think the stabbing started as a fight over a theft.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com