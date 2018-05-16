FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting another man during an argument.

A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 22-year-old Levon Barnes was sentenced Tuesday. He was convicted last month of manslaughter with a weapon.

Authorities say Barnes and 22-year-old Tresjuan Irvin met near a Fort Myers apartment complex in October 2015. Witnesses say Barnes accused Irvin of disclosing his location to other people. Irvin denied this, but authorities say Barnes became angry and shot Irvin in the face and then in the back. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Barnes fled the area and was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia, several days later.