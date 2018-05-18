NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A man who admitted fatally shooting his father inside their family home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Vishal Shah initially was charged with murder in the June 2016 shooting death of his 53-year-old father, Pradipkum. But the 22-year-old Sayreville man eventually pleaded guilty in March to aggravated manslaughter as part of a plea deal with Middlesex County prosecutors.

Authorities say Shah used a .25-caliber handgun to shoot his father and then hid the weapon. His father died the following day at a hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Shah will have to serve more than 23 years of the sentence imposed Thursday before he becomes eligible for parole.