HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal beating of a 68-year-old man in suburban Portland.
Michael Troxell received his punishment Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. There is no possibility of early release.
Washington County investigators said the victim, Abdul Jamil Kamawal, was beaten with a shovel outside a house under construction on his property in February 2016. His body was hidden under straw.
Troxell had been hired to work on the property.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Kamawal was a retired survey technician from Washington County’s Land Use & Transportation department. He founded two non-profit organizations that helped rebuild communities in Afghanistan.