PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a Clackamas County sheriff’s sergeant earlier this year at a shopping center.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports James Paquin was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty last month to attempted aggravated murder, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
Clackamas County chief deputy district attorney Chris Owen says the incident unfolded in January, when Paquin stole a car in Canby and stopped at the Oregon City Shopping Center.
Owen says the stolen car’s owner called authorities, and that Paquin saw Oregon City police and started to run.
Owen says Sgt. Tony Killinger got out of his car and Paquin fired at him three times. None of the bullets hit him but fragments grazed his shin.
Paquin’s attorney said Paquin has taken responsibility for his actions.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com