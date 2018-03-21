PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a gang-related shooting that left one of his friends dead.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 23-year-old Demetric Milhouse was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to third-degree murder.

Authorities say Milhouse and four others had planned to shoot up a Pensacola home last June. The home’s resident wasn’t injured, but a member of Milhouse’s group, Juston Donson, was shot in the head. The others left him at the scene, and he died later at a hospital.

Another member of the group, 21-year-old William Woodrow, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact to murder earlier this month. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

The two others charged in the shooting have trials scheduled for next month.

