BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine.
The Ledger reports that 37-year-old Peter Higgins was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of driving without a license.
Authorities say Higgins was driving on a Lakeland road in February 2017 when he ran a red light and crashed into a truck. One of the truck’s passengers, 84-year-old Jack Cairnes, died at the scene. The truck’s driver and a passenger in Higgins’ car were hospitalized.
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com