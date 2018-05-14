PHOENIX (AP) — A man convicted in a fatal shooting outside a Phoenix apartment complex has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says Charles Lott was sentenced Monday.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2016 shooting of Allen Price.

Prosecutors say Price had dropped off his girlfriend at a party across the street from the apartment complex and stayed parked outside.

According to witnesses, Lott didn’t want a stranger outside his family member’s home and told Price to leave.

Price reportedly refused and Lott allegedly got a gun and shot the victim as he tried to run away.

The security guard for the apartment complex says Price was shot several times in the upper body and head and died before police arrived.