LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been imprisoned for shooting at a vehicle full of people in Lincoln.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Shantrell Hickey was sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 50 years. He’d been found guilty of discharging a firearm near a vehicle and of using a firearm to commit a felony.
Police say he fired at least seven shots at the vehicle on Feb. 21, 2017. No injuries were reported.
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com