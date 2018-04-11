LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to consecutive life terms in the stabbing deaths of two disabled Pennsylvania brothers, one of whom was stabbed with a large sword.

Nineteen-year-old Juan Cristo-Munoz pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder and related charges in the February 2017 home invasion slayings in Lancaster.

Prosecutors said Leroy Kinsey, who had a physical disability, was stabbed at least 10 times, and Richard Walton, who used a wheelchair, was stabbed 54 times, and a sword was used during his killing. Both men were in their 60s.

LNP newspaper reports that when asked if he had any comment for the victims’ families, Cristo-Munoz said, “Nah.” Another man is awaiting trial in the case. Prosecutors had said they planned to seek the death penalty in the case.