GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man got 18 years in prison for killing an 8-week-old baby in his care.
The Daily News reports 39-year-old Chad Flora Lewis of Cave City was sentenced Monday in Barren Circuit Court.
Lewis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two drug counts last month, days before his murder trial was to start in the 2015 death of 8-week-old Jalayah Grace Clark. Prosecutors sought the 18-year sentence under the plea agreement.
According to previous court testimony, deputies said Lewis told investigators that he had been taking care of the girl while her mother worked and shook the crying child.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com