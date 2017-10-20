DENVER (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 160 years to life in prison for a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened nearly two decades ago.

The Denver Post reported Friday that 53-year-old Albert Matthews was arrested in July 2016 and convicted in August.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 11, 1999, Matthews invited a 44-year-old woman who was estranged from her abusive husband to stay with him. While walking to his home, he attacked the woman, forcing her through an alley and into a backyard where he assaulted her.

The case was cold until March 2015, when Matthews was matched to the crime through DNA.

He was sentenced as a habitual criminal.

