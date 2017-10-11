CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to 15 to 30 years in prison for possessing a synthetic drug with the intent to distribute it.
The attorney general’s office says 25-year-old Preston Thorpe had at least 30 grams of the synthetic opioid known as U-47700.
Police said they found the drug in Thorpe’s apartment in Manchester in December 2016. He was convicted following a bench trial in August.
Thorpe was sentenced Wednesday; his attorney said he expects his client to appeal.
The Drug Enforcement Administration says like many synthetic opioids, the exact effects of U-47700 are little understood and a small amount could be fatal, especially if it’s laced with another drug.
Separately, Thorpe has been charged with possessing carfentanil, a powerful synthetic drug much more powerful then fentanyl.