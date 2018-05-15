WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who sold drugs to finance two Worcester restaurants has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 44-year-old Kevin Perry Jr. was sentenced Monday in federal court after pleading guilty in October to multiple offenses including nine counts of money laundering and one count of fentanyl distribution.

Prosecutors say Perry used more than $1 million in drug proceeds to buy and renovate nine properties, including two now-closed restaurants, The Usual and The Blackstone Tap.

Perry apologized in court.

Authorities say Perry’s wife and two associates hid more than $300,000 in drug proceeds from the government.

One associate has pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators and faces sentencing next month.

Perry’s wife and the other associate are due in court June 8.

