WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a crash that left a bicyclist dead.
News outlets reports that 33-year-old Paul Maida was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in July of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving with a suspended license and filing a false report. He was acquitted of a DUI manslaughter charge.
Authorities say 65-year-old George Morreale was riding his bike on a Boca Raton street in April 2014 when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck.
Maida had tried to blame his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Bianca Fichtel. She had initially been charged but later turned emails over to prosecutors that pointed to Maida driving at the time of the crash.
