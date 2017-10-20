RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — An ex-con convicted of killing his wife, his sister-in-law and her husband in a small south-central Montana town has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.

KULR-TV reports Robert James LeCou was sentenced Friday for the April 2016 deaths of 54-year-old Karen Hill-LeCou; 72-year-old Sharon Hill-Lamb and 76-year-old Lloyd Lamb in Belfry.

The victims’ bodies were discovered on April 7, 2016, after a neighbor grew suspicious about a lack of activity at the house. It is believed they were shot two days earlier.

LeCou was arrested in Washington state.

Court records said LeCou and his wife had moved in with the older couple about six months earlier to help care for Lamb.

LeCou served 10 years in prison for his role in the 1999 beating death of a homeless man in Fort Worth, Texas.

___

Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com