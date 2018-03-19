BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a postal worker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced that 21-year-old Idialyon Helm was sentenced to the prison term Monday, followed by three years’ supervised release, for forcibly assaulting a United States Postal Service letter carrier and brandishing a firearm in December 2016. Helm also admitted to one additional armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in the days before.

Postal Inspector in Charge Robert B. Wemyss with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the result of the case “improved the safety of the entire community,” in addition to protecting postal employees.