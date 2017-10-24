WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for shooting to death a Waterloo resident.

Court records say 39-year-old Steve Fordyce was given 10 years at his sentencing Monday. He’d been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the August 2015 slaying of 43-year-old Donald Harrington.

Authorities say Fordyce’s relatives had been feuding with Harrington and that Fordyce shot the man while visiting his sister. Fordyce told officers that he shot Harrington after the man yelled and advanced on him in a threatening manner.