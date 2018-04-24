PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who set a 69-year-old stranger on fire at a Denny’s restaurant near Portland has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Deshaun Swanger pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to murder Scott Ranstrom at the restaurant in Happy Valley last year.
He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a second man, who said he suffered minor burns, and harassing a third man in a movie theater days before the Denny’s attack.
Swanger didn’t speak at length in court.
He was arrested last April after walking into the restaurant, sitting in a booth near Ranstrom, dousing him in gasoline and using a match to ignite the fuel.
Ranstrom was treated at a hospital burn center for face and body wounds. He told KOIN-TV that he doesn’t think the sentence is lengthy enough.