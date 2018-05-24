RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man who admitted helping the suspects in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation a year ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with another eight years in an unrelated drug case.
Thirty-one-year-old Scott Benson earlier this year pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the killing of 42-year-old Christopher Janis, which authorities say happened during a drug deal in May 2017. Prosecutors in return dropped weapons charges.
The Rapid City Journal reports that Benson was sentenced Wednesday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Clarence Yellow Hawk and 26-year-old Jamie Shoulders are accused of shooting Janis. Their cases are ongoing.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com