OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been imprisoned for killing another man outside a homeless shelter just north of downtown Omaha.

Court records say Marquez Sanders was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 15 years. He’d pleaded guilty to manslaughter after prosecutors lowered the charge from second-degree murder. The judge credited him with 308 days already served.

Prosecutors say Sanders beat to death Ernesto Saavedra on Sept. 7, 2016. Police say a witness reported seeing a man he later identified as Sanders punch Saavedra, toss him to the ground, punch and kick him again and then strike him in the head with a rock or brick.