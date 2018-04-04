KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was released from jail after two juries couldn’t convict him in a 2015 Kansas killing is now charged with a homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County authorities announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Antoine Fiedler was charged with first-degree murder in the December death of Rosemarie Harmon. He’s also charged in the shooting of a male friend of Harmon’s.

Fielder was released from the Wyandotte County (Kansas) jail after a second mistrial last July in the shooting death of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus, of Overland Park. Two juries couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in the case. The murder charge was dropped in September.

The Kansas City Star reports Fielder was back in the Wyandotte County Jail Jan. 3, facing charges in other cases including a robbery and alleged carjacking.

