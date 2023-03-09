NEW YORK — For nearly 20 years, one photograph stood between Sheldon Thomas and freedom.

It was a picture of a different Sheldon Thomas.

In 2004, police officers showed the image of a young Black man to a witness, who chose him from an array of six as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood. That identification withstood scrutiny through an indictment, trial and appeals over more than 18 years.

The Brooklyn district attorney’s office said Thursday that detectives, prosecutors and the original trial’s judge knew from the outset that the photo in the array wasn’t actually of the man they wanted to arrest, but they proceeded anyway. A report by the agency’s conviction review unit said that the two men shared a name, and they had addresses in the same precinct, but investigators knew early on that they were different people.

Thomas, 35, appeared in court Thursday afternoon before Matthew J. D’Emic, a judge with the Brooklyn Supreme Court who ordered him freed.

“I’ve waited a long time for this day to happen, and there’s so many times that I was in my cell I would think of this moment — what I would say, who would be there,” Thomas told the court. “Right now, I’m just speechless.”

He walked out of the courtroom to applause, with his arm around his grandmother.

The case was “compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause to arrest Mr. Thomas,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

“He was further deprived of his due process rights when the prosecution proceeded even after the erroneous identification came to light,” Gonzalez said, calling the conviction “fundamentally unfair.”

The case was the 34th conviction vacated after re-investigations by the unit, which was expanded in 2014, and showed what can happen when checks in the criminal justice system break down.

The prosecutor’s office said the man in the photo array and Thomas do not look alike, despite the assertions by police investigators, government lawyers, the trial judge and an appellate panel.

In a defense-commissioned study, prosecutors said, 32 law students of color examined a photo of Thomas, who is Black. Then they looked at the photo array. Twenty-seven correctly said Thomas was not in it.

The case that was the undoing of Thomas’ life started on Christmas Eve 2004: People in a car shot at six others on the corner of East 52nd Street and Snyder Avenue in Brooklyn, killing a 14-year-old boy, Anderson Bercy, and wounding a man.

Detectives had “repeatedly harassed” Thomas for months after he had been arrested for pointing an inoperable gun at police officers, the district attorney said.

After the killing, investigators zeroed in on him, obtaining the photo of the man with the same name, according to the report. They then prompted a witness to choose that incorrect picture and arrested the Thomas they wanted, the report said.

Thomas denied being in Brooklyn on the night of the shooting, telling investigators that he was in Queens until 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the report.

But then, the report said, Thomas was wrongly identified during three in-person lineups; prosecutors most likely failed to disclose false police testimony while also using a witness with questionable credibility; and a defense counsel exacerbated the errors.

During a pretrial hearing a year and a half after Thomas was arrested, the lead detective admitted on cross-examination that he had provided false testimony about the photo array, prosecutors said.

Later, another detective said that Thomas was also on the police’s radar because of an anonymous tip but acknowledged that Thomas did tell them he was not the man in the photo.

However, the judge determined that the photo of the wrong man was of no consequence, that the men resembled one another, and that police had other evidence giving them probable cause to make the arrest. The trial went on.

While a co-defendant was acquitted, Thomas was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted murder and other counts. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Police and prosecutors involved in wrongful conviction cases rarely face discipline, according to a 2020 report from the National Registry of Exonerations, which has archived all known exonerations in the United States since 1989.

A 2007 New York Police Department internal affairs investigation into the lead detective in Thomas’ case resulted in disciplinary action for failing to document what the police called a “photo array mix up.” But an allegation of perjury was found to be unsubstantiated.

Gonzales said Thursday that the statute of limitation for perjury has run out.

The repeated mistakes and misdirection meant that Thomas was unjustly deprived of his freedom, prosecutors wrote in the new report.

“Each of these errors, on its own, deprived defendant of a fair trial,” they wrote. “Together the errors undermined the integrity of the entire judicial process and defendant’s resulting conviction.”