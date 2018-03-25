ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man authorities said frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents’ knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.
Court documents indicate that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly was arraigned early Sunday on a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child.
The Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Esterly arrived Saturday in Allentown, 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after being extradited from Miami, Florida.
Federal agents and Mexican authorities found the married father of four and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen a week ago and flew them to Miami. They had been missing since March 5.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 2. The county public defender’s office, listed as representing Esterly, couldn’t be reached for comment.