ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Anchorage woman who was found dead inside her recreational vehicle in Ninilchik with a highly intoxicated man who refused to cooperate with authorities.

Troopers say Kathy Vancleve’s worried relatives called them late Saturday morning, saying the woman might be dead in her RV.

According to troopers, the man inside the vehicle was uncooperative with arriving officers. Authorities obtained a search warrant and found the man inside with Vancleve’s body.

Troopers say the man was taken to an area hospital because of his intoxication level. His name was not immediately released.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said Monday that no further information was immediately available.