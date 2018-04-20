FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man found slain earlier this month in a recreation area in northeastern Indiana most recently lived in mid-Michigan.

Indiana State Police on Thursday announced an update on the homicide investigation, saying that the body found April 13 by workers at Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County had been identified as 29-year-old Nigel Jerome Headley of Lansing.

An autopsy determined that the death was a homicide and the cause was multiple blunt force traumatic injuries to the head.

Indiana State Police, Indiana conservation officers and the Steuben County coroner’s office are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information that might be helpful in the investigation asked to contact Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne.