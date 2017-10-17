WARRENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man has been shot to death outside of a South Carolina home.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Sgt. Stephen Shunn said officers were called to the Warrenville home around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Shunn said in a release that the victim was dead outside the house by the time officers arrived.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton identified the man as Timothy Johnson and said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Deputies did not give a motive for the shooting or name any suspects.