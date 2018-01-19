COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man has been found shot to death in the front yard of his South Carolina home.
Richland County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home northeast of Columbia round 2 a.m. Friday.
Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis says deputies found an 18-year-old man dead in the front yard. His name has not yet been released.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been reported.
