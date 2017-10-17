BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston are investigating a fatal early morning shooting at a city hotel.

Commissioner William Evans says officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Someone had pulled a fire alarm leading to what he called a “chaotic scene.”

There they found a man in his 20s shot to death in a fifth-floor room.

Two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. Evans says the shooting was not a random act.

There have been no arrests and the victim’s name was not made public.

Evans says investigators are viewing hotel surveillance video.