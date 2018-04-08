WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police are asking for help from the public in investigating the homicide of a man found shot to death in an alley in a borough near Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County homicide investigators said emergency responders were notified about an unresponsive man in the Wilkinsburg alley at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
The man was found to have gunshot wounds was pronounced at the scene. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him as 29-year-old Aaron David James of Wilkinsburg.
Police said that shots were reported in the area about three hours before the 911 call about the body.
Anyone who heard or saw anything connected with the case is asked to call the county police tip line.