SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California civil jury has decided that a man is legally responsible for the death of his brother’s girlfriend, who was found hanging at a San Diego-area mansion in 2011.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports jurors in the wrongful-death trial determined Wednesday that Adam Shacknai must pay Rebecca Zahau’s family $5 million for the loss of her love and companionship.

Jurors haven’t yet determined whether to order punitive damages.

Shacknai hung his head as the verdicts were read. The 54-year-old is the brother of pharmaceutical executive Jonah Shacknai, whom Zahau was dating when she died.

A coroner said the death was a suicide, and Zahau’s family sued to challenge that decision.

The suit alleged Shacknai sexually assaulted Zahau and then killed her and staged the hanging.