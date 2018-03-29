PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury has found a man not guilty in the stabbing of a Philadelphia city councilman.
The jury deliberated for less than 24 hours before finding 25-year-old Shawn Yarbray not guilty Thursday of attempted murder among other charges in the 2017 stabbing of Republican Councilman David Oh.
Oh says he was outside his home in Philadelphia May 31 when a man approached him, demanded his car keys and stabbed him. He was hospitalized overnight.
Yarbray’s attorney Samuel Stretton argued his client was at a different location at the time of the stabbing.
Stretton said after the verdict Thursday he thinks justice was done.
Oh told the Philadelphia Inquirer he is not disappointed with the verdict, and he hopes Yarbray has changed for the better.