WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been acquitted in a deadly shooting at a Wichita apartment.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says in a statement that Kirby Lewis was found not guilty last week in the Dec. 29 death of 28-year-old Robert Young. KAKE-TV reports that officers found Young in a hallway at Woodgate Apartments. He’d been shot multiple times.

Wichita police say a fight started while Young was drinking with Lewis and his roommate at their apartment. Young and Lewis’ roommate left the apartment. They returned a short time later and hit the door of the apartment. Police says that is when Lewis grabbed his firearm, opened the front door and fired several shots at Young.

Lewis initially told officers that Young tried to rob him.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.