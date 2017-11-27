CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Southeast Wyoming officials say a man whose body was found in a reservoir east of Cheyenne was shot in the head.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Capt. Linda Gesell says deputies spotted the body Sunday in the Wyoming Hereford Ranch Reservoir Number 1 while they were responding to a report of a burned vehicle.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that a medical examiner determined the death a homicide after completing an autopsy on Monday. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Justin Robinson of Cheyenne.