ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man arrested when he and a teenager were found in Mexico almost two weeks after he checked her out of her Pennsylvania school has waived extradition to Pennsylvania.

An official with the state attorney’s office in Miami said 45-year-old Kevin Esterly appeared in a Dade County courtroom Monday and agreed to be extradited sometime in the next two weeks.

He faces a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child after authorities said he signed 16-year-old Amy Yu out of school and the two went to Mexico.

Federal agents and Mexican authorities found the two in Playa del Carmen on Saturday and they were flown to Miami. The girl arrived Sunday in Philadelphia and was taken home to Allentown, 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of the city.