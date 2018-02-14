BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder County coroner has identified the man pulled from Boulder Creek as a University of Colorado student from Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Camera reports that 21-year-old Khalid Rafee was found facedown in a shallow part of the creek on Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Boulder police spokeswoman Laurie Ogden says the investigation is not complete but investigators do not suspect foul play. Authorities believe Rafee was at a bar the night before he was found.

Rafee was a mechanical engineering student at the university.

