BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder County coroner has identified the man pulled from Boulder Creek as a University of Colorado student from Saudi Arabia.
The Daily Camera reports that 21-year-old Khalid Rafee was found facedown in a shallow part of the creek on Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Boulder police spokeswoman Laurie Ogden says the investigation is not complete but investigators do not suspect foul play. Authorities believe Rafee was at a bar the night before he was found.
Rafee was a mechanical engineering student at the university.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/