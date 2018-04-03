OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate whose state-required DNA test links him to four rapes more than 10 years ago in Omaha has been found guilty of those assaults.

A jury found 41-year-old Brandon Weathers guilty Tuesday of four counts of first-degree sexual assault following a weeklong trial. Immediately afterward, he was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the crimes. He is already serving 100 to 160 years for raping a 13-year-old child.

A June 5 court order gave officials authority to use force to obtain Weathers’ DNA sample, which he’d refused to provide despite a Nebraska law requiring it of all prisoners. Guards held him down and took a sample from the inside of his cheek.

Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol lab connected the sample to the four cases.