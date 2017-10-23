KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man has been found guilty of multiple charges after wielding a chainsaw during a traffic stop and threatening officers.
The Herald and News reports that 28-year-old Damien Douglas Collman was convicted Thursday of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and other charges.
Collman is being held without bail and could face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.
He was arrested in January after getting into an armed standoff with Klamath Falls police when he refused to pull over for speeding and suspicious activity.
Authorities say Collman got out of his SUV wearing a mask and wielding a chainsaw.
He then threw the chainsaw to the ground and rushed at police, who used an electric stun gun to take him into custody.
