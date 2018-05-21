FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been convicted of selling drugs that led to overdoses in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area.
Twenty-eight-year-old Jovan Harris, of Milwaukee, is accused of selling heroin that led to three overdoses, including the death of a Moorhead man in September 2015.
A jury found Harris guilty of six counts, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Authorities say the heroin that Harris distributed was brought to Fargo-Moorhead from Milwaukee.
Sentencing has not been scheduled. Harris says in court documents he will file motions within the next month requesting acquittal or a new trial.