PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 62-year-old man was convicted for a 2010 rape after he was linked to the attack through a sexual assault kit that was finally tested.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge David F. Rees on Friday found Steven Guy Tubbs guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual abuse in an attack on a 25-year-old woman that occurred in Tubbs’ home.

The judge acquitted Tubbs of two counts of sodomy.

Prosecutors said Tubbs sexually assaulted a woman who was “mentally incapacitated” and “physically helpless” because she had passed out while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Tubbs’ conviction marks the third successful prosecution in Multnomah County stemming from an effort to send untested sexual assault kits to a private lab for analysis.

The one in the Tubbs’ case had been sitting in the Portland police property warehouse for years.

