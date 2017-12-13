ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man accused of breaking into a SUNY Albany student’s dorm room and raping her while she slept has been found guilty.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Franklin Casatelli of multiple charges including felony rape and second-degree burglary.

Prosecutors say Casatelli broke into the 19-year-old woman’s room at Stuyvesant Tower last year. Police say the woman told officers she woke up to Casatelli sexually assaulting her in her bed.

Police say Casatelli unlawfully entered another student’s room before the assault.

Casatelli faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.