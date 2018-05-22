KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in the killing of a Western Michigan University student during a robbery.
The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court jury found Jordan Waire of Muskegon guilty Tuesday of felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearm counts.
Nineteen-year-old Jacob Jones was shot dead in his apartment near the campus on Dec. 8, 2016. His family and friends cried and hugged each other as the verdict was read.
Former Western Michigan basketball player Joeviair (joh-vee-EHR’) Kennedy also is charged with murder, armed robbery and weapons offenses in the case. He’s expected to go to trial June 5.
During a preliminary examination for Waire’s case, Kennedy said it was Waire who pulled the trigger. Kennedy says they got marijuana and about $25.