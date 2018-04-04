WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man has been convicted in what prosecutors described as the gang-related shooting death of a 15-year-old Delaware high school student.

News outlets report 20-year-old Diamonte Taylor was found guilty Wednesday, after a two-week trial, of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Brandon Wingo. Prosecutors said Taylor shot Wingo in a rivalry between street gangs.

Zaahir Smith and Kevon Harris-Dickerson also were charged in Wingo’s death. Harris-Dickerson accepted a plea agreement and testified against Taylor, while Smith’s trial is scheduled for later this year.

Prosecutors said the defendants were members of the Shoot to Kill gang, while Wingo was affiliated with a rival gang, Only My Brothers.

An attorney for Taylor, Ben Gifford, declined to comment pending Taylor’s sentencing.