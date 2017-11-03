BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man has been found guilty in a 2014 fatal home invasion in Kentucky following a mistrial earlier this year.

WYMT-TV reports Patrick Baker was convicted on charges of reckless homicide, evidence tampering, first-degree robbery and impersonating an officer in the death of Donald Mills. The case against Baker on wanton endangerment charges was declared a mistrial for unknown reasons.

Prosecutors said Baker and three others broke into Donald Mills’ Knox County home dressed as U.S. Marshals demanding money and drugs. Police say Baker fatally shot Mills, and the others were involved in the robbery plot. Baker’s defense team questioned DNA evidence and the motives of those who testified against him, including two co-defendants.

The jury recommended a combined sentence of 19 years. Baker will be formally sentenced Dec. 1.

