PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been convicted of raping a woman in a Portland park in 1996 based on the results of DNA tests conducted on a rape kit that had been shelved for more than two decades.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that a Multnomah County judge found 67-year-old Jihad Eldeen Moore guilty Thursday of rape and sodomy after a three-day bench trial.

Oregon just finished processing 5,000 rape kits from around the state using $3.5 million in combined grant money and state funds. Moore’s conviction is the fourth rape case solved in the Portland area since 2015 using DNA from shelved kits.

The victim, now in her late 40s, says she never thought her case would be solved.

Moore faces a minimum of more than eight years in prison.

