NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man in Maine has died after being pinned underneath a piece of farm equipment.
WGME-TV reports sheriff’s deputies called to a home in Norridgewock on Thursday found 56-year-old Francis Smith pinned underneath a New Holland manure spreader.
Deputies say he was working on repairing the equipment when a jack, which appears to have not been properly pinned in place, rotated and caused the spreader to fall on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say they do not know exactly when the accident happened. Family members who discovered the accident say they hadn’t been able to reach Smith since Monday.
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com