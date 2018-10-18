PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found dead on a Northeast Portland bike path Tuesday.
The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 31-year-old Denorris L. McClendon of Portland.
Police say based on information gathered so far, the community isn’t in immediate danger related to his suspicious death investigation.
Police are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to call them.
