RIVERSIDE, N.J. (AP) — A man has been found dead on a commuter light rail train in New Jersey.

New Jersey Transit says the man was found unresponsive on the Light Rail Line train at the Riverside station around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

The man was found on a southbound train and his body was turned over to the medical examiner.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

