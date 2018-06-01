EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Officials have identified a southwestern Idaho man who died while working in a field with irrigation equipment.
The Ada County coroner says 44-year-old Jordan Kelsch of Kuna died Tuesday, but said the cause of death remains under investigation.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says Kelsch’s body was discovered at about 8 p.m. Tuesday leaning against a fence in a pasture in Eagle.
Officials say Kelsch was last seen going out in the late afternoon to check on equipment.
Officials say foul play isn’t suspected in the death.