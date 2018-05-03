PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in southern Colorado’s Lake Pueblo.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports a dive team found 69-year-old James Igoe’s body more than 100 feet (30 meters) underwater Wednesday.
The search began Monday afternoon when someone reported seeing a man in the water calling for help near a small aluminum boat. Witnesses fishing from the banks of the lake reported hearing a loud noise, then watching the boat disappear and seeing the man in the water several yards from shore.
A high-powered sonar unit was brought in Tuesday and detected what is believed to be the boat on the bottom of the lake.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com